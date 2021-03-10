Texas Rangers become first pro team to announce a return to full capacity

Getty Images

As many NFL teams have said they anticipate full stadiums in 2021, the Texas Rangers have become the first team in any professional sport to announce a return to a full capacity stadium.

The Major League Baseball team, which plays at Globe Life Field, will allow maximum occupancy of 40,518 for its home opener April 5. It will have “distanced seating” sections available for its other April games.

The Rangers do plan to open the roof as often as possible, and they will require a mask or face covering for all fans except those actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” president of business operations and COO Neil Leibman said in a statement. “We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety. We will continue to monitor developments and implement the necessary public health measures. We are excited that Rangers fans will finally be able to experience all that Globe Life Field has to offer.”

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas businesses to fully open Wednesday, with each individual business deciding whether to require face masks.