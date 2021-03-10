Titans are expected to release Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

With the NFL’s 2021 salary cap now set at $182.5 million, teams now know definitively what they’ll need to do to be in compliance when the new league year begins on March 17.

For the Titans, one move will be dropping a veteran safety. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Tennessee is expected to release Kenny Vaccaro, who was set to have a $6.9 million cap hit in 2021. Vaccaro had two seasons remaining on the deal he signed in 2019 to stick with Tennessee. Releasing Vaccaro will clear $3.9 million in cap room, while he’ll count for $3 million in dead cap for 2021.

The safety played 13 games in 2020 for Tennessee, recording 83 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five passes defensed, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Vaccaro, who turned 30 in February, spent the first five seasons of his career with New Orleans before signing with the Titans in 2018. Vaccaro was the 15th overall pick in 2013.