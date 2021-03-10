Ty Montgomery on return to Saints: “A place where I feel like I can really thrive.”

Getty Images

Ty Montgomery got one extended audition for the Saints in relief of Alvin Kamara late last season and it convinced him that New Orleans was the right place for him to be.

The receiver turned running back played a season-high 44 snaps in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers with Kamara sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test. Despite mostly being a receiver first during his time in New Orleans, he moved back into the backfield and delivered, rushing 105 yards on 18 carries as part of a 33-7 Saints victory.

“I think I went out and showed that I can still play, (and) I belong in this league,” Montgomery said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “ … I definitely think there’s more that I can show. That game I was just getting the ball, getting downhill.”

Montgomery re-signed with the Saints on Saturday on a one-year deal. He ultimately played in just six games during the regular season due to injuries. However, he rose to the occasion when the team needed him the final week of the season. Montgomery saw enough with the team last year that he believes it’s the right place for him to be.

“(New Orleans is) just a place where I feel like I can really thrive,” Montgomery said. “It’s a place I want to be.”