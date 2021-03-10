Vikings release Riley Reiff

Getty Images

Minnesota has made a move to get under the salary cap, releasing left tackle Riley Reiff.

According to several reports, the Vikings wanted to restructure Reiff’s contract to retain him. But they were apparently unable to do so and now Reiff will hit the open market.

After telling teammates he expected to be cut just before the start of the 2020 season, Reiff restructured his deal to stay with the club. He played 15 games last season, missing the final contest due to a stint on the COVID-19 list. The Vikings re-worked Reiff’s contract so that he would earn a $1 million bonus after just missing his playing-time incentive.

Reiff was set to have a cap number of $14.95 million in 2021. Releasing him will save $11.75 million against the cap, with a dead cap charge of $3.2 million.

Reiff, 32, was Detroit’s No. 23 overall pick back in 2012.