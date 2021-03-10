Washington tendering Cam Sims

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team tendered quarterback Kyle Allen earlier Wednesday. John Keim of ESPN reports the team also will tender receiver Cam Sims.

Sims is a restricted free agent.

Sims, 25, made 32 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown in 16 games last season for Washington.

He went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, signing with Washington. Sims played one game as a rookie before going on injured reserve.

He played seven games with one start in 2019.

Sims began last season on the practice squad but ended up playing 639 offensive snaps and another 118 on special teams.