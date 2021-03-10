Which NFL figures would you like to see interviewed by Oprah?

Getty Images

If you haven’t heard (and there’s no way you haven’t), Oprah Winfrey recently conducted a fairly significant interview. That gave us an idea.

Which NFL duo would you like to see interviewed by Oprah?

We had a PFT Live draft on the subject, but we’ll gladly consider your suggestions in the comments.

Our choices consisted of Jack Easterby and Deshaun Watson, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell.

Again, let us know which duo you’d like to see answering questions from Oprah. There’s no dumb suggestion; just dumb people who make suggestions.