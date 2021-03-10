Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon is healthy, ready to go

Getty Images

The Bengals are hoping to have a couple of key offensive players back in the lineup for the 2021 season and the team offered a positive update last week on quarterback Joe Burrow‘s recovery from a torn ACL.

Head coach Zac Taylor offered an update on the other player when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Running back Joe Mixon was limited to six games last year by a foot injury and Taylor said that he’s also moving in the right direction.

Taylor said, via multiple reports, that Mixon is healthy and ready to go well ahead of any work that the team might do in the spring.

Mixon was coming off back-to-back years with more than 1,100 rushing yards and had 428 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt last season. He was also on pace for the most receptions of his career, which should make for some pleasant thoughts about what this year could bring with a healthy Mixon and Burrow in the lineup.