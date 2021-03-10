Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’El Collins restructure contracts with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys had three offensive linemen with cap hits north of $12 million for the 2020 season, but they moved to lower those hits and open cap space to use in other spots.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have restructured the contracts of left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin, and right tackle La'el Collins. The moves created about $17 million in cap space for the Cowboys ahead of the start of the new league year next week.

Martin was set to count $17 million against the cap with Smith accounting for $14.025 million, and Collins taking up $12.05 million.

With that out of the way, the Cowboys will be hoping that all three players can enjoy better health than they did in 2020. Collins missed the whole year with a hip injury, Smith missed 14 games with a neck injury, and Martin was limited to 10 games before going on injured reserve with a calf injury.