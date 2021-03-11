Bears sign Cairo Santos to new deal

Getty Images

The Bears have gone from not knowing who their kicker will be to not knowing who their quarterback will be. At least they know who their kicker will be.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have signed Cairo Santos to a five-year deal. Biggs explains that the contract has a pair of voidable years, making it a three-year, $9 million contract. The deal has a maximum value over those three years of $11 million.

Santos, 29, spent time with the Chiefs, Bears, Jets, Rams, Bucs, and Titans before returning to the Bears in 2020. He made 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points in 16 regular-season games last season. He also made a field goal during the team’s playoff loss to the Saints.

Cody Parkey‘s double-doink miss against the Eagles in the 2018 playoffs sent Chicago kicking situation into flux. Now, it’s under control.

If they can simply find a clear answer at quarterback, Santos may have a chance to make another kick or two in the postseason.