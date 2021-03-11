Brian Flores would love to have Ryan Fitzpatrick back in Miami

Getty Images

When the Dolphins benched quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa last season, it was widely assumed that Fitzpatrick would be leaving in free agency this offseason. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores says that’s not necessarily the case.

Flores said today that the door is very much open to Fitzpatrick returning to Miami this season.

“We would love to have him back,” Flores said.

Realistically, it’s hard to believe Fitzpatrick would want to return to Miami. He was disappointed to lose the starting job to Tagovailoa, and he’s surely prefer to go somewhere where he would have an opportunity to start.

But if he shops himself around in free agency and can’t find a team that’s willing to give him that opportunity, perhaps he would return to Miami. If he does, he’d be returning as the backup — but if Tagovailoa were to struggle, Fitzpatrick could find himself back on the field for the Dolphins.