Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 11, 2021, 10:05 AM EST
NFL: NOV 29 Chiefs at Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both players this offseason.

Kansas City has released both Fisher and Schwartz, the team announced Thursday morning. Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 draft, tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo. Schwartz was out for months with a back injury, and underwent surgery in late February to correct the issue.

Releasing the two players will clear over $18 million in cap space for Kansas City. Fisher will account for $11.969 million of that, with Schwartz at $6.1 million. Both players were entering the final year of their contracts.

Fisher had spent his entire career with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV last year. He started 113 games for the club in eight seasons.

Schwartz signed with the Chiefs as a free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Browns. He started 70 games for Kansas City in five seasons. A second-round pick in 2012, he had never missed a game until his back injury in 2020. That limited him to six contests.

28 responses to "Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

  Warnings were out.

    Just the start until next Tuesday morning. I hope KC enjoyed their one year dynasty. They got greedy and arrogant and acted like all of fheir overpayments at once didn't mean anything.

lol

Pay attention, people. More to come….more to come.

    lol

    Pay attention, people. More to come….more to come.

  3. Mitchell- consider retirement. You have financial freedom for the rest of your life. You have had a back surgery and you’re 32 y/o. Enjoy the ring and your health.

  4. I know teams need to clear cap space, but cutting both Tackles are extreme. Without both in the Super Bowl Maholmes was stopped by the defense quite easily. 2021 is going to be a down year in KC.

  5. You can’t make the club in the tub. The Superbowl might’ve been very different if these guys had played.

  6. We all saw how good Mahomeboy was without an O-line. Honeymoon is over boys. Back to reality and in cap hell. Lol.

  9. That’s rough.. aren’t injured players that cant pass a physical protected in some way? ..like a buyout?

  10. Surprising considering their o line got eaten up in the Superbowl without those two…

  11. waswhitecastleisafoodgroup says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:15 am
    Pace, go after these guys!

    /////////////////

    Yes, go sign these injured, overpaid, high cap hit linemen.

    Signed, the NFCN

  12. This is no surprise and those that are quick to say the Chiefs are crumbling is laughable. These positions are incredibly important to an offense like this – and there is no way that you can pay them that kind of money if they can’t play at their former elite level. The best ability is availability. The Chiefs will replace them with adequate tackles and be back – believe it.

  13. This is a tad surprising to cut both however Fisher probably wouldn’t be ready to play until the playoffs so why pay him for the whole year & lots of question marks about an aging lineman in Schwartz coming off a back surgery.

  14. Fisher doesn’t surprise me because he’s been good but not great and he was on a lot of money. Schwartz however really surprises me because he’s been superb and his contract wasn’t that expensive. His injury must be worse than we thought.

  16. I knew the cuts were coming, and it was obvious the offensive line was going to be addressed somehow. It’s clear as day that round one is going to be a tackle. Still though, Fisher was literally the first piece of the greater puzzle that was out together to get KC a Super Bowl. People even said KC were fools to take him over Joekel, but Fisher has been a solid player and great overall tackle. Best of luck to him!

  17. Bath Fisher and Schwartz are injured and will take some time to get healthy. This is the first step in rebuilding the o line. I am glad the CHiefs had the guts to make these moves. Both could potentially be brought back when they are healthy. Chiefs will upgrade the O Line in a big way this offseason. No More patch work o lines in big games for the Chiefs.

  18. Everyone’s surprised that teams cut players who aren’t healthy. This happens in the real world everyday.

    You can’t work, your boss can’t count on you, your boss will let you go unless you have some kind of protection (sick time, contract language, etc).

    When healthy, they might be back but why keep them on the cap until you know? That’s a roster spot and money for a healthy guy.

  19. josh plum says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:18 am
    Surprising considering their o line got eaten up in the Superbowl without those two…

    You are aware both are injured. Fisher (Achilles) and Schwartz (Back surgery)

  20. josh plum says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:18 am
    Surprising considering their o line got eaten up in the Superbowl without those two…

    6 2 Rate This

    —————

    Cap hell is not a surprise when you arrogantly overpay that many people at the same time. They were warned.

    They should have dealt Chris Jones like I said. Or, not wasted picks and overpaid Frank Clark. You can’t put that amount of money into so many spots via FA of not paying your own quality draft picks ahead of schedule. The Chiefs made both mistakes.

    Now you have a small 40 mil per year qb who is injury prone who has a crap o line, masking a rebuild because of the cap issues.

    Chiefs fans were warned.

  21. Really fun watching people comment that have no clue what is going on. These 2 players have significant injuries. Mitchell will likely retire with his back injury. The Chiefs had to find a way to upgrade and provide stability to their line. That is what they are doing. I was never 1 to call this team a dynasty because they aren’t… Yet. But to say they are done is pretty hilarious. Did Andy retire? And Patrick leave? What about Kelce and Hill? They gone? This team is and will continue to be a contender until the day Patrick hangs them up. Also, every team is in cap hell right now. Chiefs will be more than fine. Sorry to all you haters out there.

  22. Maybe if they give the QB an even HIGHER percentage of the Cap, the starting Olineman making NFL minimum will play better. I guess we’ll find out.

  23. They are still 4 1/2 over so some of those big deals they handed out last year are going to need to be restructured or more cuts are coming.

  24. The Chiefs dont need them. I watched Mahommes run for almost 500 yards in the Superbowl without those two.

  25. Fisher got hurt way too late in the season to play in 21 anyway. Schwartz was a question mark all year and for the money, wasn’t getting any better. Likely strategic roster/cap moves.

  26. You can’t keep all of your pieces together forever. This is how the NFL achieves such unparalleled parity in professional sports.

    NBA = Worst parity
    MLB = Second Worst parity (why it’s not the worst is because of the nature of the game, rather than resulting from the structure of teams’ payroll)
    NFL = Best Parity

  28. @kenmasters34 we’ll see.

    I don’t think asking your star QB to run 400-500 yards behing the line of scrimage for 17-20 games per year is a long-term winning strategy.

    Fortune favors the bold, but man…

    Every team thinks its going to be a dynasty in the offseason after a Superbowl. That perception persists if they win or make it to a second superbowl in teh next year or two. (E.g. SF/Seattle last decade).

    Life happens. Payroll hits. We’ll see.

