Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

Getty Images

The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both players this offseason.

Kansas City has released both Fisher and Schwartz, the team announced Thursday morning. Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 draft, tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game victory over Buffalo. Schwartz was out for months with a back injury, and underwent surgery in late February to correct the issue.

Releasing the two players will clear over $18 million in cap space for Kansas City. Fisher will account for $11.969 million of that, with Schwartz at $6.1 million. Both players were entering the final year of their contracts.

Fisher had spent his entire career with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV last year. He started 113 games for the club in eight seasons.

Schwartz signed with the Chiefs as a free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Browns. He started 70 games for Kansas City in five seasons. A second-round pick in 2012, he had never missed a game until his back injury in 2020. That limited him to six contests.