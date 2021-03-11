Christian McCaffrey: Teddy Bridgewater is a hell of a quarterback

Getty Images

The Panthers are in on the quarterback market this offseason, attempting to find their long-term, “franchise” solution.

But because they have not yet found it, head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater is still Carolina’s QB. Rhule also noted he’s talked with Bridgewater about the “business aspect” of the league.

The Panthers’ best player, Christian McCaffrey, has also weighed in now with his endorsement of the team’s current signal-caller, saying he doesn’t pay much attention to all the rumors.

“Whoever is on our roster, that’s who we’re rolling with. Right now Teddy is our quarterback and I think Teddy can play and he’s a hell of a quarterback, so for us that’s really what we’re rolling with right now,” McCaffrey said, via USA TODAY Sports. “We don’t make those decisions. I’m not in charge of draft boards or free agency, or anything like that. For me it’s focusing on one day at a time, doing the best I can to perform for my teammates and coaches.”

McCaffrey played only three games with Bridgewater in 2020 due to various injuries. The quarterback threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 picks for a 92.1 passer rating.

The running back added he trusts the decision makers that Carolina has in place to do what’s best for the franchise.

“When you look at coach Rhule and his past and his history of how he turns teams around, there’s no shock why. It’s less about ‘we got this guy now’ and more about everyone coming together as one and finding ways to win,” McCaffrey said. “The difference between winning and losing is just a little bit.”

Whether it’s through drafting a quarterback at No. 8 overall, or acquiring one via trade, the Panthers may be doing their winning and losing with a different passer in 2021.