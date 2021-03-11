Christian McCaffrey: Teddy Bridgewater is a hell of a quarterback

The Panthers are in on the quarterback market this offseason, attempting to find their long-term, “franchise” solution.

But because they have not yet found it, head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater is still Carolina’s QB. Rhule also noted he’s talked with Bridgewater about the “business aspect” of the league.

The Panthers’ best player, Christian McCaffrey, has also weighed in now with his endorsement of the team’s current signal-caller, saying he doesn’t pay much attention to all the rumors.

“Whoever is on our roster, that’s who we’re rolling with. Right now Teddy is our quarterback and I think Teddy can play and he’s a hell of a quarterback, so for us that’s really what we’re rolling with right now,” McCaffrey said, via USA TODAY Sports. “We don’t make those decisions. I’m not in charge of draft boards or free agency, or anything like that. For me it’s focusing on one day at a time, doing the best I can to perform for my teammates and coaches.”

McCaffrey played only three games with Bridgewater in 2020 due to various injuries. The quarterback threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 picks for a 92.1 passer rating.

The running back added he trusts the decision makers that Carolina has in place to do what’s best for the franchise.

“When you look at coach Rhule and his past and his history of how he turns teams around, there’s no shock why. It’s less about ‘we got this guy now’ and more about everyone coming together as one and finding ways to win,” McCaffrey said. “The difference between winning and losing is just a little bit.”

Whether it’s through drafting a quarterback at No. 8 overall, or acquiring one via trade, the Panthers may be doing their winning and losing with a different passer in 2021.

5 responses to “Christian McCaffrey: Teddy Bridgewater is a hell of a quarterback

  1. If McCaffrey had played most of the season. Bridgewater would have had 25 TDs

  2. Just once I’d like to hear a guy say “He’s OK, but we can definitely do better”

  3. As a lifelong Vikings fan I’m rooting for and wish nothing but the best for Teddy. But another season of 15/11 is just so…. just so…. it’s just so Teddy! I think he’s destined to be an outstanding back up and I hope he comes to peace with that and embraces his role in the best job in the NFL (if you can get it.)

  4. No, not really. He was 2019’s Alex Smith and as such had his current abilities blown out of proportion by the media.

    Just like Alex Smith really isn’t a starting QB despite the many breathless articles about him and his comeback last year, neither is Bridgewater a long term answer at QB.

    Teddy will settle in to a comfortable backup gig going forward, after the Panthers find a replacement via trade or draft.

    Also, as great as McCaffrey has been the Panthers would be well served to trade him to the Texans for whatever 1st rnd picks they have remaining in this decade. RBs have a short shelf life and the Panthers aren’t contenders.

  5. Of course CMC thinks so, the only other QBs he played with are Cam Newton and Kyle Allen.

