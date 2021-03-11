David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2021, 1:25 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Officially, the Texans’ stance toward disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson is that they’re keeping him, not trading him. But that stance is starting to soften.

That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who interviewed Texans head coach David Culley for a podcast that will be posted later today. Trotter wrote on Twitter that based on the conversation they had for the podcast, “I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded.”

Culley didn’t say Watson will be traded, but Culley’s choice of words hinted that Watson may not be a Texan much longer. Culley referred to Watson being on the roster “right now” and indicated that the Texans don’t want a franchise quarterback who doesn’t want to be there, saying, “We want guys who are all in.”

Watson is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and if the Texans are willing to trade him, they could get a huge bounty of players and draft picks. Culley’s comments suggest the team may be coming around to the idea that the way to rebuild is to grant Watson’s wish and trade him.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

  2. The longer they drag their feet the less they can get in return. Many teams will move on and not hold up their draft/FA plans on he hope HOU will finally accept the inevitable.

  3. Trade him to the Jets, for the #2 and #23 first round picks and next years later first round pick from the Seahawks.
    Just don’t expect more, like Quinnen Williams and Mims and a #2.

    The Dolphins would also be interested, throwing in Tua.

  4. So he is just now realizing what the rest of the football world has been saying for weeks?

  5. If I was a gm (*I assure you I’m not, but I did stay at a holiday Inn express*) I would go no more than 2 1’s, and a 3, and a ,4 , maybe a mid tier player. No more than that. I get he’s talented, if you have a ready made team by all means. But see the rams, and see the seahawks. Note that they are over the cap, it is hard to sustain when you don’t have Young cheap talent.

  7. Also note Kirk cousins, and his worth. I’d be afraid of a qb who puts up huge numbers but his team wins 4 games. Heck, even 8 games

  8. it could also mean “right now” as in they’re looking to suspend him for conduct detrimental and recoup some cash monies from him.

  11. I think a deal with the Jets is very possible. Texans send Watson for Sam Darnold and the 4 first-round picks the Jets to have for this and next year’s draft.

  12. I wonder if Dak’s contract won’t spur even more interest in Watson. That $32 million he’s set to make in 2023 and 24 is looking a lot more team friendly today than it was before Dak’s deal.

  15. Jack Easterby, errr Texans are looking for a smart, tough, dependable QB who fits their culture but doesn’t need to be a good game day player, which fits the mold of a lot of their players.

  16. I’ll say it again: unless the Jets or Dolphins are willing to trade their top 3 draft picks (not a given by any means), this will be an all-out bidding war. Especially if he is not traded before the draft.

    Also, don’t assume Houston wants Tua or Darnold. They’d likely want to draft their own QB or trade for a proven one, which those two aren’t.

  17. He wants out of Houston because of Easterby and the Patriots way. Quite unlikely but wouldn’t it be funny if he was traded to New England lol

  19. Smart executives will recognize the trap here. Watson just went 4-12 with a bad team, so if a bad team signs him, and also gives up a lot of draft capital in the process, what do they think is going to change for the better?

    So a better prospect may be a team ready to win now, but how many of those teams need a QB with a huge contract who will cost them draft picks? All the good teams already have good QBs or can’t afford to upgrade at this cost.

  20. Sad but feels like an inevitability. Now it’s just about getting the best package we can. Likely that will involve the Jets or Dolphins, with the 2nd and 3rd picks being a starting point. Depending on how the team feels about Tua and Darnold, those guys may be thrown into the deal as well.

    It’s sad how far we have dropped following Bob Mcnair’s passing. Cal Mcnair has proven to be inept at running a franchise, and has managed to bumble his way into this situation. It started with siding with Bill O’Brien over our GM Brian Gaine (whom I liked and thought was doing a good job). Once Gaine was gone, they tried unsuccessfully to hire Caserio at the time before giving BOB coaching and GM duties. It has just been a collection of embarrassments. I can only hope that the new regime with Caserio and Culley can begin to right the ship.

  21. If Watson wants out so bad then trade him to the Jets for Williams, Darnold, #2, #23, & #34 picks this year and the Jets 1st & second round picks next year for Watson, Mercilus and be done with it already!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.