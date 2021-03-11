David Culley: “We are very committed to Deshaun [Watson] as our quarterback”

Mixed signals are coming from one of the most mixed-up teams in pro sports.

Texans coach David Culley gave Jim Trotter of NFL Media the impression that the team is willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. During a Thursday press conference, however, Culley reiterated the team’s position that Watson is going nowhere.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,” Culley said. He reiterated that position at least once during the press conference.

Culley also said that there’s no contingency plan if/when Watson goes, because Watson is the quarterback. Culley likewise said, as to the notion that Watson wants out, it’s “not a matter of me trying to change anybody’s mind.”

Although Culley declined to comment on his conversation(s) with Waston, Culley said this when pressed on Watson wanting out: “I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan.” Culley separately said that Watson is committed to being a Texan. (When pressed to explain that, Culley said several things but not, “He told me so.”)

So, basically, something doesn’t add up. Which is no surprise, given that over the past couple of years, nothing about the Texans has added up.

  1. At least they referred to him by name this time. Last press conference they would only refer to him as “the player”

  3. Hmmn, what should we believe, a reporter’s impression of what the coach said, or what the coach is actually saying? Hmmn.

  4. You-know-what flows downhill.
    A month or so ago I referred to the Texans owner as the NFL’s Donald Sterling.
    You refused to post it.
    Second thoughts ?

  7. Playing hardball on this might actually be one of the few smart things they’ve done lately. If someone wants to trade for Watson, that team better be ready to send a huge trade offer. Or, if Deshaun really has the stones to sit out all season and forfeit all that money, then make him prove it.

    Why should they just concede that their young franchise QB has to be dealt now because he’s not happy, 6 months after signing a huge extension?

  9. You must of misunderstood what he meant – this is what he was really thinking:

    “We are committed to Deshaun…..and the QB position.”

  10. You what else doesn’t add up? A team winning a Super Bowl with Watson’s current contract. On his rookie contract the Texans were a winning team. They had to ship Hopkins out to pay Watson and would have cut Watt if he didn’t ask for his release. Any team that gives up a lot to acquire Watson would be making an enormous mistake because he simply is not good enough at his current salary.

  11. In other words they are an absolutely clueless organization with zero leadership. Good luck with that. Sorry Texan fans. Gonna be a rough couple seasons.

