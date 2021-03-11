David Culley: “We are very committed to Deshaun [Watson] as our quarterback”

Getty Images

Mixed signals are coming from one of the most mixed-up teams in pro sports.

Texans coach David Culley gave Jim Trotter of NFL Media the impression that the team is willing to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson. During a Thursday press conference, however, Culley reiterated the team’s position that Watson is going nowhere.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,” Culley said. He reiterated that position at least once during the press conference.

Culley also said that there’s no contingency plan if/when Watson goes, because Watson is the quarterback. Culley likewise said, as to the notion that Watson wants out, it’s “not a matter of me trying to change anybody’s mind.”

Although Culley declined to comment on his conversation(s) with Waston, Culley said this when pressed on Watson wanting out: “I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan.” Culley separately said that Watson is committed to being a Texan. (When pressed to explain that, Culley said several things but not, “He told me so.”)

So, basically, something doesn’t add up. Which is no surprise, given that over the past couple of years, nothing about the Texans has added up.