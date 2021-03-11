Do quarterbacks have an “obligation” to other quarterbacks to maximize earnings?

The best justification for selfishness is selflessness.

From time to time, a quarterback who maxes out his leverage and in turn his contract attributes the hard bargain he drove to the fact that other quarterbacks will eventually be trying to get paid, too. On Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott cited that mindset in getting the best deal he could from the Cowboys.

“I think any player that’s up to negotiation, they have an obligation to support and represent the rest of the NFL and where this game is going,” Prescott said at the press conference announcing his deal. “This contracts shows where this game is going financially, not just in the quarterback position but in all the positions. So obviously years later when I’m back at it, it will be in different circumstances. But I think I had a responsibility and an obligation to the other quarterbacks and to the other men and even the guys on my team to get this done.”

The most obvious contrast to this mindset, of course, comes from Tom Brady. He routinely has taken less than what he could get. His refusal to set the bar for other quarterbacks has made it harder for other quarterbacks to maximize their own earnings.

Brady’s willingness to take less also has been used against teammates who sought something closer to market value. If, after all, Brady is taking one for the team, why shouldn’t everyone else?

This dynamic makes Brady’s current talks with the Buccaneers even more interesting. He’s clearly the biggest draw on the roster, selling tickets and jerseys and all sorts of other stuff. But the Bucs are trying to keep the Super Bowl-winning band together.

So what happens with his $25 million cash and cap charge in 2021? Will he simply move money around to create cap space, or will he actually reduce his pay?

Dan Patrick raised an interesting question on Wednesday. What if Brady simply agrees to drop his pay to the league minimum of $1.075 million? That would give the Bucs $23.925 million in immediate cap space, nearly offsetting the difference between what the cap is and what it would have been if it had gone up by $10 million. Brady surely doesn’t need the money, and he’d surely give up the bulk of his salary if he knew with a reasonable degree of certainty that an eighth Super Bowl would be the reward.

Whatever Brady does, chances are he won’t say to the Bucs, “If Dak Prescott is worth $40 million per year, I’m worth that much and maybe more.” If Brady believed he had an obligation to other quarterbacks, he would.

  3. Maximize earnings all you want but don’t pretend there isn’t a salary cap when the team around you is deficient.

  4. No. Every cent paid to a QB is a cent less for a player at another position. It’s by no means virtuous.

    I won’t decry a player wanting to make their money. But if you’re making 25+ million a year, don’t pretend that winning is your top priority.

    And, realistically, being the head of a dynasty, especially for a major franchise, and not being viewed as a complete jerk, is a blank check for endorsements.

  5. Not only no, but hell no. Their obligation is to themselves, their family and team.

  6. Kinda like the union vs non-union. Some people don’t care about maximizing their income, but rather would like a better all around life. Money can’t buy happiness, achieving goals(like winning Super Bowls) can…

  7. What a greedy attitude. Maybe for some players winning matters too, not just getting as rich as possible. I bet the majority of the fans on this site wish their teams’ quarterbacks would take less money so they could afford better players around them. Terrible take Mike.

  8. With a salary cap, Prescott’s logic is flawed. The cap makes it a zero sum game for players. If someone on a team gets more, others get less. It’s that simple. Brady is smarter than most QBs–or at least his objectives/motivations are different. He knows to win teams need cap room. He wants to win more than being the highest paid guy. Not understanding that is why guys like Dak will never get a ring.

  9. Dak, like other QBs before him, are full of it. It is entirely self-serving to try and get every dollar. I don’t begrudge him or anyone else for doing so, but let’s not pretend he’s some type of Robinhood figure.

  10. I’m waiting for a QB to take the minimum to allow for the organization to build a super team

  11. Any player who says they just want to win then demands a huge chunk of the cap is a liar. Just say you value getting paid over winning. Its ok, nobody works for fun. We work for the paycheck.

  12. QB’s and there $ are beginning to ruin the game. Its called a “team” for a reason! And speaking specifically about Dak…what in the hell has he ever won? Sure, he puts up great stats, but what’s better – wins or stats? Dak is just a stat guy. Now w/ him, Coop & Zeke, there combined cap charge this year is aprox 75M for just 3 players…wow! How can you win like this? Watson, who signed a huge deal in Sept of 20, which was even after the dumpster fire was already burning, wants out…but again, he wanted to get paid – but what has he ever won? 28-25 as a starter. Russ? Now hes won a Super Bowl but wants to run team???? How about shut up & play…and oh yeah, if your pay wasn’t so high, maybe you could get an offensive line?????

    I respect Tom Brady, but not a fan of his – but he gets it!!! There is going to be a lot of unemployed veteran players this year…you just wonder why. Teams will never win if every player wants top market…hopefully players will understand it and start playing for the love of the game vs 40M and maybe play for 25M (or 30M).

  13. I’ve always wondered this. What if you went to all the best FAs and said give me 3 years on the vet minimum and I’ll assemble a team akin to the 1992 US Olympic basketball team but without the Christian Laetners.

    With the right coach? Cmon it’d put the league on its ear

  14. It depends on what is most important to an individual. Generations from now, when people transport to the HOF, the Brady exhibit will still be the most visited. Nobody mentions money when they talk about the all time greats in any sport.

  15. No. Their only obligation is to themselves, their family, and their team. However they want to balance that out is no one else’s concern.

    Some chase money, and that’s fine.

    Some (or at least one I can think of) prioritizes winning Super Bowls above his paycheck, and that’s fine, too.

  16. Easy Fix – All NFL QBs are in a subset of their own and NFL Teams draw numbers from a hat each NFL Season to see which QB plays where. The NFL then establishes QB Salary based on a win/completion formula and QBs are paid accordingly with the highest $$$ going to SB winning QB.

    End of the Drama Queen Era

