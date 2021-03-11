Dolphins name Danny Crossman assistant head coach, announce full staff

Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t officially announce several coaching staff changes when they were reported in recent weeks, but they formalized those moves on Thursday.

They also revealed that special teams coach Danny Crossman will now have the assistant head coach title as well. Crossman was hired in 2019 and the Dolphins have done a good job in the kicking game over the last couple of years.

Miami’s officially named Eric Studesville and George Godsey their co-offensive coordinators. Studesville is also the running backs coach and Godsey will continue working with tight ends. Quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye, wide receivers coach Josh Grizzard, offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty, and assistant tight ends coach Mike Judge round out the offensive staff.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will work with defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, defensive line coach Austin Clark, outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, and assistant defensive backs coach Curt Kuntz.

Brendan Farrell is the assistant special teams coach while head strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka will be assisted by Jim Arthur.