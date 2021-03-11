Dolphins still not saying who will call offensive plays

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have co-offensive coordinators this season, but which one of them will actually make the play calls? That question has not been answered.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said today that co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey, will work in collaboration, but did not say which one of them is the primary play caller.

“They’ve both done an outstanding job at their respective positions,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “Have a lot of respect for both guys. Very knowledgeable. Very good teachers and they both have different perspectives. We’ve had a lot of great dialogue over these last couple of months with those two, as well as our entire offensive staff.”

In Flores’ first season in Miami, in 2019, he hired Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator. In 2020 Flores made the switch to Chan Gailey. This year he’s made his third offensive coordinator change in three years, but the specifics of who is actually running the offense remain unclear.