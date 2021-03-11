Eric Bieniemy lived in a hotel all season to protect high-risk son from COVID-19

Getty Images

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy sacrificed a lot to be part of the Chiefs during the 2020 season.

Bieniemy moved into a hotel at the start of training camp and stayed there through the Super Bowl, a full six months, because his son, Eric Bieniemy III, has cerebral palsy and respiratory issues and would be at high risk of COVID-19.

“It’s been this way for the past six months,” Bieniemy told Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated before the Super Bowl. “It’s been a challenge.”

Although NFL players and coaches were tested every day throughout the season, Bieniemy didn’t want to risk catching the virus and spreading it to his son before a positive test came back. So his contact with his family was limited for the entire season, with Bieniemy returning home only on Fridays for visits when he wore masks and stayed in a separate room from the rest of his family.