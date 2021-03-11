Eric DeCosta not concerned about attracting wide receivers to Ravens

Getty Images

If you’re a free agent wide receiver who cares a lot about catches and yards, the Ravens probably aren’t the top destination on your list.

As Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com pointed out, the Ravens had just 406 passing attempts in 2020, which is 157 fewer than the league average. That works out to 9.8 fewer passes per game.

While Baltimore finished No. 7 in points scored, the club was 19th in yards because they were last in passing. Marquise Brown finished with a team-leading 769 yards.

The Ravens could unquestionably use a leading receiver. And despite the paltry passing stats, General Manager Eric DeCosta isn’t all that concerned about attracting a top WR to Baltimore.

“I don’t really think too much about that,” DeCosta said, via Zrebiec. “Basically, what I do is evaluate the players, and then if we like them, we’ll call the agent and we call the player. If they want to play for us, great. If they don’t, OK — that’s just the way it is. Not a lot of rocket science involved.”

The flip side to that is that Baltimore has been a consistent contender, with John Harbaugh presiding over just one losing season since taking over as head coach back in 2008. But the likes of free agents Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster may be more inclined to sign elsewhere if their goal is to be a true No. 1 in the league.