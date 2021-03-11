Eric DeCosta not concerned about attracting wide receivers to Ravens

March 11, 2021
If you’re a free agent wide receiver who cares a lot about catches and yards, the Ravens probably aren’t the top destination on your list.

As Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com pointed out, the Ravens had just 406 passing attempts in 2020, which is 157 fewer than the league average. That works out to 9.8 fewer passes per game.

While Baltimore finished No. 7 in points scored, the club was 19th in yards because they were last in passing. Marquise Brown finished with a team-leading 769 yards.

The Ravens could unquestionably use a leading receiver. And despite the paltry passing stats, General Manager Eric DeCosta isn’t all that concerned about attracting a top WR to Baltimore.

“I don’t really think too much about that,” DeCosta said, via Zrebiec. “Basically, what I do is evaluate the players, and then if we like them, we’ll call the agent and we call the player. If they want to play for us, great. If they don’t, OK — that’s just the way it is. Not a lot of rocket science involved.”

The flip side to that is that Baltimore has been a consistent contender, with John Harbaugh presiding over just one losing season since taking over as head coach back in 2008. But the likes of free agents Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster may be more inclined to sign elsewhere if their goal is to be a true No. 1 in the league.

3 responses to “Eric DeCosta not concerned about attracting wide receivers to Ravens

  1. Are we going to ignore the elephant in the room… that the lower number of passing attempts is also a factor of the poor quality of the Ravens receiving corps? Hollywood Brown dropped at least 1/5th of all the passes his way. Does that not make someone want to pass less in critical situations? (It does).

    Yeah, the Ravens offense is less concerned with passing than rushing, but you’d be remiss to ignore the fact that poor play from the WR’s has no major impact on why so few passes were thrown to them later in the season. Hopefully a free agent can wrap their head around that before deciding that it isn’t worth going to Baltimore.

  2. Such negativity. How about if you’re a top free agent WR, your mentality is that you’ll make Jackson a better quarterback with a bigger open window to throw into or a larger catch radius?

    Regardless, money talks the loudest. If Ravens offer $15m to make 65 catches, I’ll that over another teams’ offer of $12m to make a 100 catches.

  3. Why would he? All they have to do is run their route, then watch the ball sail 2 yds over their head or land 2yds in front of them. Can get any mug to do that.

