Eric Fisher: All good things must come to an end

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 11, 2021, 10:53 AM EST
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs cleared over $18 million in cap space on Thursday by releasing offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Both players will be returning from injury in 2021 — Schwartz from back surgery after an injury kept him out for more than half the season, and Fisher from a torn Achilles.

Fisher, the Chiefs’ No. 1 overall pick in 2013, took to Instagram to thank the organization and the city.

“Rewind eight years, and there are a whole lot of memories that I’ll be blessed to take with me from my time in Kansas City,” reads Fisher’s post, in part. “I’ll never forget landing at MCI the day after the draft and smiling because it felt like home. I’ll never forget running out of the tunnel for the first time to the loudest fans in the world. I’ll never forget the struggles that I faced that eventually built me into the man, and player that I am today.

“Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds. All good things must come to an end.”

Fisher also noted that, “Physically, I’m leaving with my head held high, beat up but not down for the count.”

Fisher tore his Achilles during Kansas City’s victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. That means it could be well into the season before he’s ready to play again.

  1. In 2002 the Vikings didn’t want to take a chance on a QB with a shoulder injury and didn’t try to get Drew Brees. They rolled with Tavaris Jackson instead.

    This is the same situation, imo. Lets pick up Fischer, let him heal up and have the left tackle solved for the next 3, 4, 5 years.

  2. Very unlikely Fisher would be on the field in 21, it was way too late in the year that the injury happened.

  3. wow. dropping their only 2 good offensive linesman?? I really hope these guys have a plan, or that Super Bowl with Mahomes running for his life for 60 minutes, is going to happen 16 more times and the Chiefs aren’t even going to make the playoffs let alone with the Super Bowl.

  4. All-American Voltron says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:17 am

    wow. dropping their only 2 good offensive linesman??

    ————————————-

    How can they be good in 2021 if they are not healthy enough to play?

  5. As previously mentioned, this frees up $18 million and helps the Chiefs in terms of retooling the o-line. It’s obvious they need help considering these two guys didn’t even play in the Super Bowl and there’s no guarantee they’ll be back in 2021. Schwartz may very well retire after that major back surgery. Both guys are on the wrong side of 30.

    As a Chiefs fan I’m sorry to see them go but it was expected.

  7. Chiefs Kingdom Loves and Respects Eric Fisher. He helped bring a Super Bowl to KC. We are hoping he can return when he is healthy.

  8. Welll, they have some room to sign a good tackle, but not two of them… They got their SB, now can they manage the roster with all the high profile players? Mahomes has proven he’s not immune to injury… But for them to have a chance they have to protect him.

  9. Torn achilles is a 12 week injury. I know, I had one. But I’m not a 300 lb professional athlete. Still, no reason why he could not be ready in 8 months. That would give him five months to rehab.

