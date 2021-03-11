Eric Fisher: All good things must come to an end

Getty Images

The Chiefs cleared over $18 million in cap space on Thursday by releasing offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Both players will be returning from injury in 2021 — Schwartz from back surgery after an injury kept him out for more than half the season, and Fisher from a torn Achilles.

Fisher, the Chiefs’ No. 1 overall pick in 2013, took to Instagram to thank the organization and the city.

“Rewind eight years, and there are a whole lot of memories that I’ll be blessed to take with me from my time in Kansas City,” reads Fisher’s post, in part. “I’ll never forget landing at MCI the day after the draft and smiling because it felt like home. I’ll never forget running out of the tunnel for the first time to the loudest fans in the world. I’ll never forget the struggles that I faced that eventually built me into the man, and player that I am today.

“Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds. All good things must come to an end.”

Fisher also noted that, “Physically, I’m leaving with my head held high, beat up but not down for the count.”

Fisher tore his Achilles during Kansas City’s victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. That means it could be well into the season before he’s ready to play again.