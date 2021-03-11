For many teams, lack of cash is as big a problem as lack of cap space

Getty Images

As explained last night, the $15.7 million cap drop becomes compounded by the fact that the cap had been going up by at least $10 million per year, every year since 2013. Still, the total difference of at least $25.7 million in cap space is only part of the story for plenty of teams.

In addition to the drop in cap space, teams also are dealing with a reduction in available cash — thanks to the losses arising from the pandemic.

“Look at how much cash teams have to spend this year and there lies the truth,” one team executive observed on Wednesday night, in response to our item regarding the net cap difference.

Every year, teams set budgets for free agency. Those budgets are based on the available cash. This year, most teams will have much less cash on hand than in other years, due directly to the fact that most teams had no or few fans in attendance last year but still paid out 100 percent of all player compensation.

Some teams will have more cash than others. The Cowboys, for example, had multiple games with more than 30,000 fans present. It’s no surprise, then, that they’re able to pay out $75 million this year to quarterback Dak Prescott without batting an eye. For other teams, coming up with that kind of cash could become a very real challenge, at least until the season starts and both TV money and revenue from ticket sales begins to flow.