Jerry Jones: I’ve overpaid for most special things in my life

Quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Cowboys this week to end years of speculation about whether the two sides would ever find agreement on a long-term contract.

The process included playing out one year on a franchise tag and the result was met by those who think the Cowboys wound up paying too much to secure Prescott’s rights for years to come. If they did overpay, the guy spending the money said he’s fine with it.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that “if anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one next to me” in reference to Prescott. He also noted that people said similar things when he bought the Cowboys and that’s worked out pretty well for him.

“The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time, to the end,” Jones said. “Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”

Jones said that there’s still money left for the team to make other moves to build around Prescott and the on-field results of that effort will do a lot to determine the final reckoning on the Cowboys’ decision to go all in with their quarterback.