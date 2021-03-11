Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Lions, WFT expected for Trey Lance’s pro day

Getty Images

Trey Lance is not likely to wait long on draft day. The questions are: Who will draft him and how high?

The North Dakota State star is one of the quarterbacks expected to hear his name in the first round of the April 29 draft.

Lance, who went 17-0 in his college career and threw only one interception in 318 career passes, will workout for scouts Friday at North Dakota State’s pro day.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, Lions coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes, Panthers General Manager Scott Fritterer and coach Matt Rhule and Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew are among those scheduled to attend, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Breer later added Broncos G.M. George Paton, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry as others expected be in Fargo.

Lance redshirted in 2018 before leading North Dakota State to the FCS national championship in 2019. He played only one game in the fall before the school moved its football season to the spring. Lance entered the draft instead.