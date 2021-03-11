John Brown eyes the Steelers and the Colts

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2021, 10:34 AM EST
Receiver John Brown has become one of what will be many cap casualties in 2021, after his release by the Bills. He already has a couple of potential destinations in mind.

“It depends who needs receivers,” Brown told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. “You know, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben is definitely good with the deep ball, and the Indianapolis Colts, the way they use T.Y. Hilton. When we played those guys in the playoffs last year I walked off and I’m like, this team, they’re up and coming, they’re going to be a problem in the next few years. So, you know, I got options, I feel like I would fit in anywhere, but those are just the main two off the top. Anywhere I can come in and help and be a small piece to the puzzle, or if they need me to be a big piece to come in and help younger guys out and move around and do what I have to do. Those are the main two teams, though.”

The Steelers don’t really need receivers, however. They have a great young nucleus of players they’ve drafted and developed at the position. As to the Colts, Hilton is becoming a free agent; maybe an opportunity would be there for Brown.

Regardless, things are over in Buffalo. And they ended abruptly.

“We didn’t know nothing, we weren’t even given a heads up,” Brown said. “But I’m a strong believer in God and I just had a feeling it was going to come to that time, especially when the money dropped. And I dealt with a few injuries so I missed, like, five games so the team went 5-0 without me. . . . I don’t know if they gave Josh Allen input on it. . . . [H]e should have had input. Or, if he did have input I thought he would want me to stay.”

Regardless of who did or didn’t have input, Brown is now available. The unfortunate reality for him could be that he’ll fall into that wide swath of veteran players who will be squeezed to take peanuts this year due to the unprecedented drop in the salary cap.

13 responses to “John Brown eyes the Steelers and the Colts

  1. I’m thinking Allen would like to see Brown and the Bills strike a new deal. Bill’s offense seemed to play better with Brown on the field.

  2. Could be a great pick-up for the Colts….classy player and I am assuming a solid leader. I’m still hoping TY comes back, but there are and will be options for Colts to gain. Plus, Colts have a good set of young receivers…..should be interesting!

  4. John Brown is a talented, dependable receiver. He’s had two 1000-yard receiving years, including one year before last in Buffalo. And yet no team seems to want to keep him after a year or two. There’s got to be something else there, some personality issue that coaches don’t seem to care for.
    I’d say they should try to get him back in Baltimore, but the fact that he doesn’t mention his former team – which clearly DOES need receivers – suggests he knows that won’t be an option.

  6. Smoke is a good receiver that can still fly. He seems to disappear during some games if corners press him at the line. He is a class act though and very humble. He can certainly still contribute as a No: 2 receiver and take the top off defenses. the Chargers or Rams should take a look at him. He would fit in with a team that has a strong-armed QB.

  8. Team didn’t want to ask him outright to take a 50%+ pay cut.

    Maybe Buffalo can re-sign him on a team friendly deal. I hope.

  9. “I’m thinking Allen would like to see Brown and the Bills strike a new deal. Bill’s offense seemed to play better with Brown on the field.”

    No, it didn’t. Not in 2020, at least. It played well with or without him and after he came back, he was a non-factor.

  11. He can’t stay healthy. This is his last money grab before he gets cut again and then hopes for a minimum deal to close out his career.

  12. joshhatesthesteelers says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:25 am
    Isn’t this guy always hurt ?

    ———–

    He missed a few games last year, but the two previous years he didn’t miss any games due to injury (he played 15 games in 2019 because the Bills rested a bunch of starters week 17).

    formerlyflaccodelic says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:23 am
    John Brown is a talented, dependable receiver. He’s had two 1000-yard receiving years, including one year before last in Buffalo. And yet no team seems to want to keep him after a year or two. There’s got to be something else there, some personality issue that coaches don’t seem to care for.

    ———–

    This was strictly a cap casualty. The cap went down and the Bills needed to make space. Diggs obviously wasn’t going anywhere, Gabriel Davis is on a rookie contract, and Beasley’s cap hit is a couple million smaller than Brown’s would have been. I don’t know that last year’s injury was a consideration, but it could have been. It just all added up to Brown being the odd man out. I’m sure they would have liked to keep him.

  13. Brown brought a lot to the Bills offense when he was in there, but his problem has always been staying on the field.

