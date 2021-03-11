JuJu Smith-Schuster makes it clear he won’t be back in Pittsburgh

USA TODAY Sports

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has said he’d like to spend his career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have made it fairly clear that the relationship won’t be continuing. Smith-Schuster apparently has gotten the message.

The team’s 2018 MVP responded to a social-media poll from SI.com regarding Smith-Schuster’s future by picking the non-Pittsburgh option.

The question was simple: Will JuJu stay in Pittsburgh? The options were “I hope so” and “that’s a negative.” Smith-Schuster voted “that’s a negative.”

His candor surely will affect the odds regarding his next destination. PointsBet previously had the Steelers at a +300 proposition to keep Smith-Schuster, even with the Jets and trailing the Raiders at +130. Pittsburgh should now be a much longer shot.

Actually, Pittsburgh should have been a longer shot in the first place. With a strong group of young, cheap receivers, a serious cap situation, and a proven ability to draft great receivers, it’s been clear for a while that the Steelers are moving on.