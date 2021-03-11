LeSean McCoy already making his case for the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy likely has played his final down in the NFL. He has been on the Super Bowl winning team the past two seasons while playing only three snaps in seven postseason games, including being inactive for both Super Bowls.

Although the running back has left open the possibility of playing a 13th season, odds are he won’t.

“If it’s not the right team, I’m going to retire,” McCoy said on the All Things Covered podcast of Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, via 610 Sports Radio. “Had a nice run at it. Hopefully I get a gold jacket.”

McCoy, 32, has a better chance eventually to end up in Canton than to end up on an NFL roster in 2021.

He made the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, one of the four running backs. He rushed for more yards in the decade than Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson or Marshawn Lynch, the other three running backs on the list.

Making an all-decade team bodes well for a player’s Pro Football Hall of Fame chances.

McCoy made six Pro Bowls and twice was elected All-Pro. His 11,102 career yards rank 22nd in NFL history, while his 2,457 carries are 26th and his 73 touchdowns are tied for 28th. McCoy’s 15,000 yards from scrimmage have him 26th in history.

“I got stats. I got two championships,” McCoy said. “A lot of these dudes have three or four good years and they make them the greatest. I’ve been the best in my decade-plus. Everybody can’t say that.”

McCoy had 111 carries for 496 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Chiefs and the Bucs. He had 154 touches for 778 yards and five touchdowns.

Players become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five seasons after retirement, so McCoy would appear on the ballot for the Class of 2026 if he retires this year and stays retired.