Lions plan to release Justin Coleman

Cornerback Justin Coleman probably won’t be playing for new Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

According to multiple reports, the Lions plan to release Coleman in the coming days. It’s not clear if it’s only a planned move because there’s still hope for a trade or a reworked contract that would keep Coleman from being cut.

Coleman signed a four-year deal with the Lions in 2019 and was set to make $8.95 million with a cap hit of just over $11 million during the 2021 season. The Lions would clear $9 million in cap space if he’s released as a post-June 1 cut, but they’d only clear a little more than $4.94 million.

The Lions are also expected to part ways with Desmond Trufant this offseason, which leaves young corners Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at the top of the depth chart.