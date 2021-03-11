Mark Ingram signing with Texans

Getty Images

Running back Mark Ingram‘s set to continue his NFL career in Houston.

According to multiple reports, Ingram has agreed to a contract with the Texans. It is a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Ingram was released by the Ravens after their playoff loss to the Bills in January. He fell out of the team’s lineup over the back end of the 2020 season with just 22 carries in the final eight weeks and he did not play at all in the postseason.

Ingram had 72 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns over the entire year.

David Johnson recently took a pay cut to remain on the roster in Houston, so Ingram will be looking at a complementary role in their backfield. Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips, and Dontrell Hilliard are also on the roster.