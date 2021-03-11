Matt Milano agrees to four-year deal with Bills

Getty Images

Word last month was that linebacker Matt Milano would hit the open market rather than re-sign with the Bills before the start of free agency, but Milano won’t be leaving Buffalo after all.

According to multiple reports, Milano has agreed to a four-year deal to remain with the team. The total value of the deal is $44 million and Milano will get $24 million in guaranteed money as part of the pact.

Milano was ranked No. 25 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

He joined the Bills as a fifth-round pick in 2017 and moved from special teams work to a role on defense relatively quickly. Milano missed six games while dealing with a pectoral injury in 2020 and finished the year with 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m. ET: The Bills have made the signing official.