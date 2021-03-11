Orlando Brown says “ongoing conversations” with six teams about a trade

Getty Images

Orlando Brown wants to play left tackle and he knows that his chances of doing so with the Ravens are nil as long as Ronnie Stanley is healthy, so he asked for a trade last month to a team that will put him in that spot on a full-time basis.

The Ravens say they’ll do what’s best for the team and they have granted Brown and his agents permission to talk to teams about a deal. Brown told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that there are “ongoing conversations” with six teams about a deal and that a new contract — Brown is heading into the final year of his rookie deal — would be part of the package.

Brown played left tackle before going to Baltimore and said his father Orlando, who also played for the Ravens, told him not to “settle for playing right tackle.” As a result, Brown said his desire is “a lot more emotional or spiritual” than simply about football matters.

“It’s a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn’t to play right tackle,” Brown said. “I feel more comfortable on the left side. That’s where I had played my whole life. I’m a better left tackle than right tackle. . . . It’s been my goal to be a starting left tackle in this league. To be presented with the opportunity realistically, it’s hard for me to turn something like that down.”

Any deal Brown and his agents are able to work out will have to pass muster with the Ravens, so there’s still some pieces to fall into place. Garafolo reports all parties believe something will come together, however, and that may lead to Brown going on the move sooner rather than later.