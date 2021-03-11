Report: Chiefs center Austin Reiter likely to leave in free agency

The Chiefs have a lot of work to do on their offensive line.

Kansas City cut both starting offensive tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, today, and starting center Austin Reiter is expected to leave Kansas City in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs have three other offensive linemen who are about to become free agents in Kelechi Osemele, Mike Remmers and Daniel Kilgore.

With the Chiefs’ offensive line decimated by injuries in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was under pressure all game and struggled mightily. In 2021, the Chiefs know they need to do a better job of protecting Mahomes. But that will be done with a different group of guys than the ones who have been in front of him so far in his career.

Report: Chiefs center Austin Reiter likely to leave in free agency

  2. This is starting to look like the Seahawks where they had one of the best O-lines in football for their Superbowl then had to let them all go to pay Russ and ended up having one of the worst lines in the NFL with many penalties and sacks.

    Bucs already shown that not having at least average tackles render the once might KC offense useless.

  3. Hello Chiefs fans,

    Welcome to the other side. You have paid your QB and now you have to pick and choose who will remain on your team. You still have all your weapons you say? HAHAHA. Father time will slow them down faster than you will think and will want more money soon as well. Mahomes will be in Rodgers shoes very soon.

    Sincerely,
    Packer Fan

  4. nfldivas says:
    March 11, 2021 at 4:29 pm
    You do realize the entire chiefs offensive line was injured and patchwork replacements were playing in the super bowl, right?

  5. LOL to people spelling the chiefs doom. Fisher and Schwartz are injured. Reiter was not a great player. Not a big loss. Chiefs O Line sucked last year due to a bunch of injuries and opt outs. Still won 14 regular season games. Our GM will likely bolster the O Line with Better players.

  6. Wow, losing THREE offensive lineman. Haven’t Chiefs fans been using the excuse that the reason they lost the SB was because of Fischer and Schwartz being out? And now they might let the center leave in free agency? Seems to me that Reid feels like his oline would have been dominated by the bucs in any case, even with all of his starters. Hmmmm….

