Report: Chiefs center Austin Reiter likely to leave in free agency

The Chiefs have a lot of work to do on their offensive line.

Kansas City cut both starting offensive tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, today, and starting center Austin Reiter is expected to leave Kansas City in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs have three other offensive linemen who are about to become free agents in Kelechi Osemele, Mike Remmers and Daniel Kilgore.

With the Chiefs’ offensive line decimated by injuries in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was under pressure all game and struggled mightily. In 2021, the Chiefs know they need to do a better job of protecting Mahomes. But that will be done with a different group of guys than the ones who have been in front of him so far in his career.