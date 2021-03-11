Report: Giants optimistic they can work out something with Nate Solder

Getty Images

It appeared Nate Solder was headed toward his release from the Giants. But Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Giants now have optimism they can keep the offensive tackle with a reworked deal.

The sides are talking.

Solder, who turns 33 next month, opted out of 2020 in part because his son was battling cancer. Solder said recently he wants to return in 2021.

The Giants, though, are not going to keep him for a $16.5 million cap charge that includes $10 million in base salary.

The team drafted left tackle Andrew Thomas in the first round last year, and he started 15 games as a rookie.

Solder has started 127 games in nine seasons.