Report: Jaydon Mickens arrested on gun charge

Buccaneers wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens is reportedly facing a gun charge in Los Angeles.

PewterReport.com reports that Mickens was arrested on March 5 after police officers found a concealed firearm during a traffic stop. The police report indicates that Mickens faces a felony charge as a result. Mickens posted bail of $35,000 and is due in court on July 8.

Per the report, the Buccaneers are aware of the arrest and are expected to issue a statement about it in the near future.

Mickens played 10 regular season games and all four postseason games for the Buccaneers last season. He was their primary returner and also played 75 offensive snaps.