Report: Lions releasing tight end Jesse James

The Detroit Lions are releasing tight end Jesse James, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The Lions signed James away from the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago in free agency. James had two years remaining on his deal with the team with a void year built in for 2023.

James appeared in all 32 games for Detroit over the last two years. With 2019 first-round pick T.J. Hockenson also in the fold, James didn’t produce as much in Detroit as he did previously with the Steelers. James caught 16 passes for 142 yards in his first year with the team and had 14 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Lions.

James is the latest player let go by Detroit. Cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman, linebacker Christian Jones and offensive lineman Russell Bodine are all not returning to the team next season.