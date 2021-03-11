Report: Washington will not tender RFA Danny Johnson

Getty Images

Washington may be in need of a new kick returner.

Per Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Washington will not tender restricted free agent Danny Johnson. The cornerback returned 26 kicks in 2020, averaging 22.0 yards per return in 14 games this season. He did not play any defensive snaps.

Standig also reports Washington is interested in keeping Johnson, though without being tendered, he will be free to sign with any team in free agency.

Johnson has been with the Football Team since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s played 30 career games with three starts, recording a pair of passes defensed.