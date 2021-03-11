Saints will release Janoris Jenkins

Getty Images

The Saints’ push to get under the salary cap will continue with the departure of cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

According to multiple reports, the Saints will release Jenkins. The move comes a day after word of their plans to release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander came to light.

Jenkins was set to make a $10 million salary in 2021 with a cap number of $14.2 million. The Saints will see $7 million in cap savings as a result of the move.

Jenkins had 55 tackles and three interceptions last season. He returned one of the interceptions for the ninth touchdown of his NFL career.

The Saints have been reworking contracts in addition to making cuts and they still have more work to do with the start of the new league year less than a week away.