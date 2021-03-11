Taylor Moton signs franchise tag tender

Getty Images

Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton didn’t need much time to decide whether or not to sign the tender attached to the franchise tag that the team used on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Thursday brings word that Moton has signed the tender. That guarantees him a salary of $13.754 million for the 2021 season.

He is the first player tagged this year to sign his tender. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was tagged as a procedural move that became moot when he officially signed his new four-year contract.

Moton and the Panthers can still discuss a longer deal until July 15. Reaching agreement on one would likely lower Moton’s cap hit for the coming season and that could help the Panthers hit a few more targets in free agency.