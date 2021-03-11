Texans restructure Brandin Cooks’ deal

Getty Images

A lot of teams are restructuring contracts this offseason as a way to reduce salary cap hits without parting ways with veteran players and that group includes the Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have restructured the contract of wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks had a $12 million base salary and a $12 million cap hit. The move will free up $6.53 million in cap space for the coming season.

Cooks joined the Texans in a trade with the Rams last year. He had 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns while serving as a target for Deshaun Watson. At this point, Watson is still the quarterback in Houston but, given his desire to move on, it remains to be seen if he’ll be throwing passes Cooks’ way again this year.