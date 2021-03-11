Trevor Lawrence is out, but seven prospects will work out at Clemson’s Pro Day

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is recovering from surgery and won’t participate in the school’s Pro Day today, but seven other players will be there, with plenty of NFL scouts watching.

The biggest name is Travis Etienne, who is viewed by many observers as the best running back in this year’s draft. The other big-time prospects in attendance are wide receiver Amari Rodgers and offensive tackle Jackson Carman. Also working out will be J.C. Chalk, Cornell Powell, Adam Choice and Diondre Overton.

Etienne told the Greenville News he’s eager to show what he can do, in what will be his last appearance as a Clemson football player.

“Pro Day is going to be special because it’s my last time being at Clemson to showcase my skills,” Etienne said Tuesday. “It’s no added pressure. I’m just glad to get one more opportunity.”

There is no Scouting Combine this year, which makes Pro Days more important to prospects, and Clemson’s — even without Lawrence — is a big one.