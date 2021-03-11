Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow is on pace to do everything we were hoping he’d do

Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sounded optimistic in updating the status of quarterback Joe Burrow, whose rookie year was cut short by a serious knee injury.

Taylor said Burrow’s knee rehab is going according to schedule, echoing comments earlier in the week from Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

“I know that he’s on pace to do all the things that we were hoping he’d do,” Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Taylor acknowledged that keeping Burrow healthy will require improvement on the offensive line.

“If we’re going to go where we need to go as an offense, then we need five pieces in place that can play together, develop that chemistry with one another,” Taylor said. “That’s an area we have to solidify this offseason.”

Burrow had his reconstructive knee surgery 14 weeks ago and is rehabbing in Cincinnati. The Bengals haven’t put a timeline on his return, but it appears that he should be ready for Week One.