Bills agree to terms on three-year deal with Daryl Williams

Getty Images

One of the top free agent offensive linemen won’t be hitting the free market.

The Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Daryl Williams, the team announced on Friday. Per multiple reports, Williams’ deal is worth $28.2 million with nearly $14 million guaranteed.

Williams signed with the Bills last April on a one-year contract and earned the right tackle spot. He started all 16 games for the Bills last year.

Williams was listed at No. 38 on the PFT Top 100 free agents list.

Prior to his arrival in Buffalo, Williams spent his first five seasons with the Panthers. Carolina selected Williams in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

Williams has started 57 games over the last six seasons, missing all but one game in 2018 due to a knee injury.