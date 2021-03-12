Brandon Scherff signs his franchise tender

Getty Images

A second player has signed the franchise tag tender used on him earlier this week.

Friday’s transaction report brings word that Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff has signed his tender. Panthers tackle Taylor Moton became the first player to sign his tender on Thursday.

Scherff was tagged last season, which means that the salary of the tag is a 20 percent raise over last year’s total. That leaves Scherff in line to make a guaranteed salary of just over $18.03 million if he plays out the year under its terms.

Washington and Scherff could still reach agreement on a long-term deal. They have until July 15 to work on such an agreement.

In addition to Moton and Scherff, seven other tags were doled out this week. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got one of them, but he will play under the terms of his four-year, $160 million contract extension.