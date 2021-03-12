Cardinals bringing back Robert Alford on one-year deal

Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Cardinals released cornerback Robert Alford after he missed the last two seasons due to injury.

It didn’t take long for Alford to find a new job — and he didn’t have to go anywhere else to do it.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are bringing back Alford on a one-year deal.

Alford made around $15 million from 2019-2020, but did not play a game for Arizona. He broke his leg before the 2019 season and then tore his pectoral in 2020. Arizona gained $7.5 million in cap space by cutting him.

The cornerback spent the first six years of his career with Atlanta, where he played 88 games and started 76. Alford has 10 total interceptions and 85 passes defensed.