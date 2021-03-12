Chargers cutting Trai Turner

Getty Images

A week after the Chargers started trying to trade guard Trai Turner, they’ve decided to cut him loose.

The Chargers will release Turner, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That saves $11.5 million on the Chargers’ salary cap, so it’s no big surprise they’re letting him go — and no big surprise they couldn’t find another team willing to trade for his contract.

The 27-year-old Turner went to five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2019 with the Panthers before he was traded to the Chargers last year. Turner was a starter when healthy but missed seven games because of injuries.