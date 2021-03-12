Chargers release Malik Jefferson

USA TODAY Sports

Trai Turner was one of two players the Chargers cut ties with on Friday, as Los Angeles also announced it was releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Jefferson was slated to become a restricted free agent, so the Chargers are not tendering the linebacker.

Jefferson played 52 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps in 2020recording five tackles in 13 games. A Bengals third-round pick in 2018, Jefferson played 12 games for Cincinnati as a rookie and nine games for Cleveland in 2019. He also spent time with the Titans in the 2020 offseason.