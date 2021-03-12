Conflicting reports emerge on Cam Newton’s 2021 compensation

The Patriots are bringing back quarterback Cam Newton. It’s still not entirely clear what they’re paying him.

Last year, he ultimately earned $3.706 million under a package that had a maximum value of $7.5 million. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media characterizes the new contract as giving Newton “a chance to make a little more than he did in 2020.” Adam Schefter of ESPN, in sharp contrast, reports that the one-year deal is worth “close to $14 million.”

That’s obviously a broad gap. The truth will be revealed when the final, official numbers emerge.

Even if it’s $14 million, Newton remains far below the current top of the market. But it matches the compensation to be received this year by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and it puts Newton back in the top 20, at least for now.

Most importantly, it gives both the Patriots and Newton a chance to build on a relationship that showed promise in 2020. The Patriots weren’t 3-13; they won seven of 16 games and could have won more — especially if Cam hadn’t caught COVID-19 fairly early in the season.

Meanwhile, the kid who heckled Cam a couple of weeks ago has been proven wrong, on multiple counts. First, Cam isn’t a free agent. Second, he’s not “about to be poor.”

4 responses to “Conflicting reports emerge on Cam Newton’s 2021 compensation

  1. This doesn’t make much sense. Cam isn’t good enough to lead the Patriots to the division title. He wants to start so he probably won’t accept a backup/mentor role. Bring in Chad Henne or Alex Smith or Colt McCoy for that. Bring in Mac Jones or Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick if you want to win now. Adding some receiving talent would be a good idea too.

  3. They aren’t picking high enough to guarantee one of the top tier QBs, Cam looked pretty darn good before he got Covid and dropped off, he’d be a good back-up for a drafted QB if one falls to them and depending on the structure it’s not impossible for them to cut him later on if they do manage to get a definite upgrade. Seems like a low-risk move for the Patriots, and a high upside move for Cam if he can stay healthy and play like he did at the start of the season last year because he’ll benefit from being with the team for the whole off-season rather than being brought in late like last year.

