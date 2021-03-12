Dak Prescott’s agent has some thoughts on the tactics of Russell Wilson’s agent

USA TODAY Sports

Fifteen days ago, Russell Wilson, through his agent, made known his willingness to play for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott, through his agent, has addressed that possibility now that Dak has a four-year, $160 million deal.

“I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list,” agent Todd France told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.

Agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN on February 25 that: (1) Wilson hasn’t asked to be traded by the Seahawks; (2) Wilson wants to stay with the Seahawks; and (3) in the event he’s traded, he’d welcome a trade to the Cowboys, Bears, Saints, or Raiders.

Via Schein, France also offered an on-the-record comment to Schein about Rodgers’ decision to go on the record.

“There’s so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels,” France said.

In Rodgers’ defense, he can get away with being a bit controversial and unconventional because he represents only one NFL player. If his tactics piss off one or more teams or whoever, it’s not an issue for his broader practice, because he doesn’t have one.

Things have largely quieted down between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, but for the eyebrow-raising decision by the team to not mention him in a letter to season-ticket holders. That hardly means the situation is resolved, however.