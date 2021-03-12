Dez Bryant wants to play for the Cardinals

Getty Images

Receiver Dez Bryant, who spent part of 2020 with the Ravens after not playing since 2017, wants to keep his career going.

Bryant recently told TMZ.com that he’d like to play for the Cardinals.

“I think that would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray,” Bryant said Thursday, via TMZ.com. “I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach . . . If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

If Larry Fitzgerald (who still hasn’t announced his plans for 2021) doesn’t return to Arizona, there would be a potential opening on the depth chart. It’s unknown whether the Cardinals would want Bryant to fill it.

Bryant also said he’d be open to a return to the Cowboys, the place he spent eight seasons after arriving as a first-round pick in 2010.