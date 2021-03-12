Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

Getty Images

When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins.

Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins plan to reach out to several Patriots free agents this year, too.

Among the current Patriots whom the Dolphins may try to sign next week are defensive linemen Adam Butler, Dietrich Wise and Lawrence Guy, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and center David Andrews.

Flores earned four Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots, and he hopes bringing in players from an organization that has had so much success can help propel the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.