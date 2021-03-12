Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders visited with another veteran defensive back on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited with the team. Cornerback A.J. Bouye met with the Raiders earlier this week, but did not sign with the team.

Clinton-Dix signed with the Cowboys last April, but got cut before the first week of the season despite having $2.25 million in guaranteed money in his deal. He didn’t catch on anywhere else and last played for the Bears during the 2019 season.

Clinton-Dix opened his career with the Packers as a 2014 first-round pick and spent over four seasons there before being traded to Washington in 2018. He has 522 tackles, 16 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.